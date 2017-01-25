HARTINGTON — Stepping through the doors of the Globe is like taking a step back in time.

The plaster has been carefully removed from the interior red brick walls at the Hartington landmark. The hardwood floors have been uncovered and the tin ceiling is being restored in the 115-year-old three story brick building.

The top floor of the Globe is taking on an entirely new look, as well.

At one time the space on the top floor had included offices for a dentist, a real estate agent and other professionals. At another point in the past history of the building, three apartments were located on the top floor of the Globe.

The space on the top floor is now being opened up for a one-family loft apartment for new owners Ben and Erin Schroeder, and their boys Charlie and Chase.

A lot of the original architectural features of the building are being restored throughout the building.

