LAUREL — Valentine’s Day is a day about relationships and one Cedar County couple knows a thing or two about relationships

Glen and Janet Olson, who now make their home in Laurel, have definitely had their share of Valentine Days together. The couple will be married 69 years this coming June.

“We are so fortunate to still have each other after all these years,” Glen said.

The couple had planned on doing something special this year to celebrate the many years they have been together, along with the good report Glen had recently received from the doctor.

“We thought about celebrating, but we really don’t know what we want to do,” Janet said.

