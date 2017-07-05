A dangerous storm skirted through northern Cedar County Thursday night. Weather spotters saw a couple of funnel clouds emerge from the storm. An irrigation system was overturned in the St. James area by high winds. The National Weather Service has not determined if high winds or a tornado ripped a storage shed apart at the Russ Sudbeck farm. The Sudbeck family took shelter around 6 p.m. Sudbeck said his son looked out the window during it and said, “Dad, your shop is gone.” Sudbeck bought the home and shed about eight years ago. During the storm, their chicken coop was overturned and a dumpster was thrown some ways away. No one was injured, except for a few chicken casualties. After the storm, family and friends arrived to help survey the damage and get a start on cleaning things up.