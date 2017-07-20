HARTINGTON — Step into the South Omaha Vacuum store and one of the first things you see hanging on the back wall is a large Bank of Hartington calendar.

Go back into the repair area of the store and you’ll see a 12-gauge shotgun, disabled and resting on a file cabinet. It was purchased for Jim Stevens by his dad when he was a teenager in Hartington.

Reach into the drawer of a desk in the repair area – on top of which is the latest Cedar County News – and you’ll find a six-foot roll of paper that, when extended, displays the family tree of the Henry and Margaret Stevens family of Bow Valley.

Jim Stevens, owner of the small store where he sells and services vacuum cleaners, may have left his hometown of Hartington decades ago, but Hartington is still a part of his fabric and never far from his mind.

“I loved growing up in Hartington,” said the 62-year-old Stevens, who has operated the vacuum store for 37 years. The store is located on N Street in the middle of a heavily Hispanic area of Omaha and Stevens is one of only a handful of Anglo business owners in the area.

Stevens’ mother, Norma Stevens, recently died in a Yankton care facility at the age of 95 and his father, Fritz Stevens, longtime Hartington postmaster, died in 1986. His brother Tom lives in Yankton.

Virtually all of his customers are Hispanic and many do not speak English, but Stevens finds innovative ways to communicate with them.

“Sometimes, a customer will come in with one of their children who can speak English and translate,” he said. “And sometimes, someone will come in with a broken part, show it to me, then I will get the replacement part, show it to him, and then write down the cost of making the repair on a piece of paper. If it’s acceptable, they nod their approval.”

Three quarters of his business is dedicated to repair and the rest to the sale of new vacuums. His shop — in a brick building well over a century old — is loaded with new and old vacuums on the main floor and in the basement. Stevens is the official warranty representative for several major vacuum manufacturers.

He first got into the vacuum business when he was working in his golf pro days and was teaching a student who worked for Kirby Vacuum. Stevens was an outstanding golfer at Cedar Catholic High School, where he graduated in 1972, and after attending Wayne State College, he began work in 1975 as a golf teaching professional in Nebraska and Indiana.

The Kirby salesman became Jim’s mentor in the vacuum business and taught him to do repair work. When the salesman died of a heart attack, Stevens succeeded him as a sales representative, selling vacuums door to door out of an office on West Dodge Street in Omaha. But he decided such a life was not for him and he should go out on his own.

“The South Omaha area didn’t have a repair shop and it seemed like a natural place to open one,” Stevens said.

Besides being the owner and sole employee of the vacuum shop, Stevens also manages a hotel on the second floor of the building and another hotel around the corner that are both owned by his landlord.

The shotgun hasn’t been used in years, but holds lots of memories. It was a gift from his dad when he turned 13 years old. Stevens fondly recalls how his uncle Ernie Petsche taught all the boys to hunt and how they idolized him.

“We were out hunting all the time back then,” Stevens said. “It seemed like everyone had a gun for hunting back then. I remember the parking lot at Cedar Catholic where there seemed to be a gun rack in every truck.”

Stevens lives in a brick house a mile from his shop that was built in the 1800s and regularly attends services at an old Catholic Church in downtown Omaha, St. Mary Magdalene – keeping alive the Catholic ties from his Cedar Catholic and Holy Trinity days in Hartington.

(Paul Stevens is the son of the late Walter Stevens, editor of the Cedar County News in the 1930s, and a first cousin of Jim Stevens.)