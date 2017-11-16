LINCOLN — State tournament teams have a special bond created out of success and adversity.

That bond was on display here last weekend as Cedar Catholic volleyball fans and former players from the 1989 and 2012 state championship teams came out to cheer on their team.

Neither of those two championship teams had the fortune to play in the Bob Devaney Sports Center, but there were more differences than that.

Julie Becker (Wortmann) played on the 1989 team, and she got to visit with former teammates Julie Wuebben (Heimes) and Stef Wiedenfeld (Samelson) and they talked about how much things have changed since they played.

“We didn’t have rally score,” said Becker. “Everything completely changed. We kind of laughed about our uniforms. They were not the same as they are now. We had the big knee pads and everything.”

Becker said this year’s trip brought back memories of the entire tournament when she was a player.

“Being at State brings back memories. When these girls made it, it was like ‘oh my gosh,’ I’ve been there. Just driving down to Lincoln, going to the locker room in a different setting, and it all brings back memories that way. Even eating somewhere as a team. It all brings back those kinds of memories for me.”

Emily Schrempp can also relate to having memories of her time as a player.

She is now an assistant coach at Cedar Catholic, but she was a setter on the 2012 state championship team.

Schrempp got in contact with some of her former teammates to do something special for the girls she coached this year.

“Before the tournament had even started, I had made a hype video from my state championship team,” said Schrempp. “Most of us had recorded good luck sayings and a little piece of advice for the girls. Sierra Becker helped me with it and she just put some videos in there from our year at the beginning and at the end she put some clips from our championship game. I showed the girls that before every game and you could tell they were hungry for it after watching the video.”

The semifinal game brought back some memories for Schrempp of that semifinal match five years ago.

“The semifinal game was very eerie, almost,” said Schrempp. “When we got to the semifinal game five years ago we played the number one seed, and we knew it was a very tough team going into it. We just gave it everything we had and we swept them in three,” she said. “We never would have thought we could do that, and we knew going against Stanton this year that was a really tough game. They were state champions the year before and you could just tell the girls wanted it. Once they won that fourth set it was just like ‘holy cow this is a feeling that I had five years ago.’”

This year’s team may not have won the state championship, but their run made many proud including women from previous championship teams.

“I walked out of [the Devaney Sports Center] and said they have nothing to be ashamed of. They gave their all on that court that day, and they played their hearts out all year long,” Becker said. “These girls did an amazing job. The coaches did great, everyone did great. They put it all on the line and they played their hardest.”

For Schrempp, she hopes that the girls’ strong performance will show younger girls anything is possible with commitment and hard work.

“With the younger generation seeing how hard these girls worked and what it takes to get there is huge for Cedar Catholic,” said Schrempp. “Knowing that you can make it there if you work hard and are passionate about it.”

Schrempp acknowledged that the seniors on this team were not much older than elementary age when she won her state championship, and that hopefully this year’s performance will help continue the strong tradition of volleyball at Cedar Catholic.