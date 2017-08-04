HARTINGTON — Cedar Country Fair concert goers were treated to a different kind of opening act before the Brothers Osborne musical performance.

After the pre-concert performance by Forgotten Highway, a team of Van’s Aircraft RV planes maneuvered a flyover above the audience to help ramp up excitement for the main event and recognize the nation’s veterans.

Jim Eisenmenger, a retired Air Force and commercial pilot from Yankton, S.D., said he and his team volunteered to go in the air above the concert after his airport manager was contacted by the Cedar County Fair Board.

He said his team does about two or three flyovers a year, and this one was the first of 2017.

“We don’t go out and search this kind of thing out,” Eisenmenger said. “People come and ask us to do this, and we’ll usually do it.”

Eisenmenger said his team displayed two formations at the fair– the diamond formation and the missing man formation.

