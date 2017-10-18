HARTINGTON — Emily Soll and Sarah Lammers were named as Cedar County’s outstanding 4-H members Oct. 8. during the annual 4-H banquet.

To be eligible for the award, the recipients had to complete a minimum of five years in the Cedar County 4-H program and be at least a junior in high school.

Soll and Lammers have completed a variety of projects, provided leadership to other 4-H members and volunteered for community service. 4-H members submit a story to the Judging Committee telling of their accomplishments before the selection is made for the top two 4-H awards.

Soll and Lammers each received a plaque sponsored by the Cedar County News. They were also presented a check for $200 from the 4-H Council. The winner’s names will be added to the Outstanding 4-H Members plaque that is on display at the Extension Office in Hartington.

