LINCOLN — Nebraska state government saw some changes July 1.

That’s the date several laws passed by the legislature officially went on the books. Two of those laws merged a couple of departments.

As of July 1, the Nebraska Department of Roads merged with the Department of Aeronautics to become the Department of Transportation.

Another state department, the State Department of Veterans’ Affairs will take control of the state’s veterans homes from the Department of Health and Human Services, putting all veteran-related services under the same roof.

