HARTINGTON — A four year-old legal battle involving a fence that has been placed in the road right-of-way is scheduled for District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Cedar County Attorney George Hirschbach reminded Cedar County Commissioners last week about the upcoming court case involving John Thelen, who encroached on the road right-of-way by erecting a fence in the ditch along a gravel road north of Randolph.

Thelen and the County Commissioners have been at odds over the issue since it first came to their attention in 2013.

The Cedar County Road Department has since had to remove Thelen’s fence from the road right-of-way on more than one occassion.

District Judge Paul Vaughan had issued a temporary restraining order against Thelen in September of 2016.

