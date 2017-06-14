HARTINGTON — John Thelen was back in Cedar County Court last week concerning charges of allegedly placing an obstruction in the right-of-way along a county road approximately four miles north of Randolph.

Thelen appeared before Judge Douglas Luebe in County Court June 7, due to the Citation in Lieu of Arrest that was served on Thelen in September 2016.

Thelen faces criminal charges on three counts of obstructing a roadway, a Class V Misdemeanor.

According to the complaint, Thelen obstructed a public road by continuing to place a fence in the right-of-way.

Papers filed in County Court state the fence was removed by the Cedar County Road Dept. on three occasions: Aug. 31, at a cost of $201; Sept. 6, for $100; and Sept. 13, for $100.

