HARTINGTON — A court case in Cedar County involving alleged sexual assault of a child continues to draw a lot of attention.

Broadcast and print reporters, along with several other spectators, were back in court for the Aug. 30 preliminary hearing for Randolph Mayor Dwayne Schutt.

Schutt, along with his attorney Ronald Temple, asked to waive his right for a preliminary hearing which allows the case to proceed out of County Court and into District Court.

Judge Douglas Luebbe reminded Schutt of his rights and bound the case over to District Court on the charges in the complaint and set the court date for Sept. 25, at 9 a.m.

“You are innocent until proven guilty. You have the right to remain silent or to testify,” Luebbe told Schutt.

Luebbe continued the bond for Schutt, which had been set at $125,000, 10 percent or $12,500 appearance bond.

Schutt had been arrested July 27, accused of four felony charges of sexual assault of a child and a felony child abuse charge. Schutt was released from jail the next day on a bond.

The behavior is alleged to have occurred over three years, according to information in the court documents.

The alleged sexual contacts with a minor, who was 14 years of age and younger, occurred between the dates of August 2011 and May 2013.

According to records filed in county court, a search warrant to obtain phone data from Verizon Wireless, which included text messages, had been granted during the investigation.

Judge Luebbe had stated at Schutt’s bond hearing Aug. 2, if Schutt was found guilty he could be looking at a $0-$10,000 fine or jail time for each felony count.