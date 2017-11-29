BOW VALLEY — The band Quazy rocked the region Thanksgiving weekend with a performance at the Bow Valley Dance Hall Saturday night.

The band gained notoriety through the Midwest in the 1970s, and the group was inducted in the Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

“That was very special,” said drummer Rick Pearson. “Harley (Zumbrum) was one of the original drummers and he was there, so we all played together. That was the last time we all got to play together, so it’s history now.”

Since that time, the band has seen some changes. Chris Kathol was unable to perform with the band due to health issues; Craig Jensen lost his battle with cancer years ago; but Jay Gilbertson has played with the band for the past 10 years now; and Mike Hilson joined the band for the Bow Valley performance.

“We had one rehearsal with the foursome for tonight, and Jay, Rick and I did about four rehearsals,” said bassist Ken Noecker.

