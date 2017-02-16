HARTINGTON — People might not realize just how important the local EMTs are until they are involved in a medical emergency.

It is a big relief, area residents say, when they see EMTs come running toward the scene after a 911 call has been placed.

A lot of training, time and dedication go into becoming an Emergency Medical Technician.

Twelve area residents are currently enrolled in an EMT class at the Hartington Fire Hall.

Bryan Young, a Certified EMS Instructor for Nebraska, is teaching the classes, which are through Northeast Community College.

Brent Hilspetter, Coleridge, said the classes are a lot of work, but they will be worth it, because being an EMT, “is a way to give back to the community.”

An EMT is required to complete 156 ½ hours of classroom training, utilizing a 1,280-page textbook. Ten hours of field work are also required.

