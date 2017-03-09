HARTINGTON — Northeast Nebraska Resource Conservation and Development accomplished a lot of good things this past year across a six county area. Cedar County, along with Antelope, Dixon, Knox, Pierce and Wayne counties, are served by the NE RC&D.

RC&D projects, which are “result oriented” offer support to conserve and develop natural, human and financial resources.

Counties in the area provide annual financial support for the RC&D. Other income comes from grant funds, fees and fundraisers.

Cedar County Commissioners agreed to continue to support RC&D with an annual amount of $1,500 for 2017.

Jan Jorgensen is the RC&D Project Manager for Northeast Nebraska. Board members from Cedar County include Maurice Ketter, Wynot, and Glen Anderson, Coleridge. Gary Howey, Hartington, is the representative for Lewis & Clark NRD.

Two of the RC&D events held last spring involved bird watching and wildflowers.

