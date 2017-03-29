HARTINGTON — The latest U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates show Cedar County is finally on the grow again.

The statistics show that more Nebraska counties are gaining population than a decade ago,

The report, issued last week from the Census Bureau’s Denver office, shows that from 2015 to 2016 Cedar County gained 103 residents, a 12 percent increase. The Bureau estimates Cedar County’s population to be 8,671.

While the increase is good news, the county still has not regained the population loss it suffered from 2010-15. The Census Bureau put Cedar County’s official 2010 population at 8,852.

Area experts are pleased with the increase, but say a lot of work needs to be done to erase the rural population decline.

