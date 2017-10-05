HARTINGTON — A recent story in the local newspapers may have helped provide a few more options for Cedar County in purchasing gravel.

The article explained how gravel costs have gone up, since the county has to travel a greater distance, often times out of state, to get gravel.

Board members have recently received calls from owners of at least two other locations in neighboring counties where they could purchase gravel.

A gravel pit northwest of Bloomfield has been opened. Board members will be making a trip to the location to look at the gravel and check on the price. Another location for purchasing gravel would be in the Newcastle area.

“We have some opportunities to look at for buying gravel and they are closer,” McGregor said.

Cedar County Treasurer Jean Wiebelhaus reported Cedar County had received $36,745 in Flood Control Money. Last year the amount was $87,557 according to Wiebelhaus.

One-fifth of the funds goes to the county and the other portion goes to schools that have leased land in the district.

This money paid on property owned by the State of Nebraska, Board of Educational Lands and Funds. The land is leased to others each year. The State of Nebraska, Board of Educational Lands and Funds owns 2,190.37 acres of ground in Cedar County.

The most recent land purchased by Nebraska Board of Educational Lands and Funds was completed in March 2016.

Sudbeck Service in Bow Valley has submitted an application for a liquor license. The business had been closed but will open up again. St. Boniface Church in Menominee has submitted an application for a Special Designated Liquor License for Oct. 28 for the Church Fun Night.

Board members placed their approval on both applications.

Dave McGregor, who represents Cedar County on the Area on Aging Board, also gave a report to other board members.

The three Senior Centers in Cedar County have been audited and are in compliance. There are just a few things that will need to be changed.

“There are so many rules and regs for them to follow and it is getting worse,” McGregor said. “These audits are done every other year.”

Board members placed their approval on the following building permits presented by Zoning Administrator Dave Sudbeck.

Tyler Dendinger, SW1/4 Sec 29, T28N, R1E, Prec 19

60X96 ft pole building with a dirt floor. Building will be used for an indoor horse riding facility.

Kerry Keifer, NW ¼ Sec 8, T28N, R2E, Prec 2

A small tractor shed, 14X30 ft.

Anthony J. Arens, Sec 19, T33N, R1W, Prec 2

A 16X24 ft addition to the west side of the house.

Larry Konken, SW ¼ Sec 18, T29N, R2E, Prec 16

Konken who lives in Hershey, Neb. submitted a permit to put up a 40X80 metal shed/shop with a concrete floor. There would no insulation or heat in the building. He also wants a 10 foot variance in order to have the building be located closer to the road than the set-back allows according to Sudbeck.

“The road by his place has very little traffic,” Sudbeck said. “It is almost like a private road to his property,” Bartels said.

Board members approved the building permit with a stipulation that a variance will have to be approved before the building can be constructed.

The request for a variance will have to go before the Planning Board and then come back to the commissioners for their approval.

Sudbeck had checked on a complaint that had been made on property in Magnet.

A letter had been received from a man that had come back to Magnet for a visit. He stated he was embarrassed about the thistles that were growing on property owned by a local business.

Sudbeck said he had checked the area out and did not find any thistles.