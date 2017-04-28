LINCOLN — Peggy Year, co-publisher of the Cedar County News and Northeast Nebraska News Company, was elected president of the Nebraska Press Association during the group’s annual convention last weekend.

She succeeds Jason Frederick of the Trenton Hitchcock County News.

Year becomes the fourth Publisher of the Cedar County News to guide the state’s newspapers.

Former Cedar County News publishers J.P. O’Furey and Fred Zimmer also led the statewide group during their tenure at Hartington’s hometown newspaper. Zimmer and current News Co-Publisher Rob Dump headed the Nebraska Press Association Advertising Service.

Year said she has some big goals for the state’s oldest trade association.

“I see one of the biggest challenges for newspapers, especially weekly community newspapers, is reaching and retaining our young readers in this increasing digital era,” Year said. “We are still a print media and very proud of that, but more and more people are relying on their cell phones for instant news. The best, most accurate news can be found in our hometown newspapers. We have to figure out a way to get that information to the cell phone generation.”

