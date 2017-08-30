NEWCASTLE — Invitations to the 150th Birthday celebration for Newcastle are being sent out.

You will want to head over to Newcastle and take part in some of the fun activities going on over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-4.

There is something for everyone – basketball, volleyball, a Co-Ed golf tournament, a parade, kid’s games, a car show, music, dancing and other events.

Food choices include a food stand on Saturday, with breakfast burritos, donuts, Preacher’s Smokehouse Pork Sandwiches, Wragge Dog Hotdogs and chips along with drinks; a BBQ Feed at 6 p.m., Saturday evening and Sunday morning, there will be an American Legion Breakfast from 7 a.m.-noon.

