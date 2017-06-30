VERMILLION, S.D. — After more than 20 years in the making, area residents will finally be able to return to a once-popular island attraction for camping and recreational use.

Goat Island, a four-mile island nestled directly on the dividing river channel between South Dakota and Nebraska is the most recent acquisition by the National Park Service from the Federal Bureau of Land Management.

Superintendent of the Missouri National Recreational River Rick Clark said a management plan may be drafted as early as October 2018.

Clark said the plan will likely include the logistics of turning the island into a camping spot and clearing out the overgrown brush covering most of the land. Clark said controlled brush fires will likely be the approach the park will take to clean things up, but would like to see the island remain as wild as they can manage.

