HARTINGTON — Members of the Cedar County Historical Society braved the sweltering heat Sunday to dress up in turn-of-the-century clothing as part of their 150th birthday celebration for the state of Nebraska.

The “party” was held at the Cedar County museum in Hartington. The museum is based in the home of AJ Lammers, originally built in 1900 and was eventually donated to the Cedar County Historical Society by Lammers’ family members.

The local Historical Society currently uses the museum as a way to showcase the history of Cedar County by trying to recreate the original interior look of the house, as well as exhibit period artifacts donated by county citizens.

It also includes an extensive collection of intricately detailed woodcarvings by Cedar County native Hugo Wuebben.

