HARTINGTON — A new business is now located in what local people know as the “old telephone office” in Hartington.

Town and County Insurance, at 104 West Center Street, officially opened for business Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Town and Country Insurance had previously been in nine communities in Nebraska, according to Ryan Loecker, a manager of the business, along with Frank Arens.

“Hartington is the tenth,” Loecker said. “We are excited. Hartington will be one of the bigger communities for us.”

Other communities include Randolph, Osmond, Norfolk, Pierce, Crofton, Plainview, Lindsey, Clearwater and Valentine.

Town and Country Insurance is an independent agency that represents multiple companies.

Property and casualty insurance and crop insurance are the company’s main focus.

