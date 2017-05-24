OMAHA — Several local athletes proved last weekend they can compete with the best in the state.

Both the boys and girls from Hartington-Newcastle sent qualifiers, but tough conditions, and tougher competition made points hard to come by.

Scoring 20 points, the HNS boys team finished tied for tenth with Hastings St. Cecilia.

Of those 20 points, Brian Santiago had 16 of them, finishing second in the 3200 meter run and third in the 1600 meter run. Santiago set his fastest time of the year in the 3200 meter event, running a 9:42.2, just 1.3 seconds behind the winner, Justin Vrooman from Hastings St. Cecilia.

The Lady Wildcats finished 21st in the State with 12 points.

Of those 12 points, Sophie Noecker had four, Belle Harms earned three, and the 4×100 meter team finished in fourth, earning them five points.

The Wildcats persevered through the cold rain, but that didn’t make it any less challenging.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.