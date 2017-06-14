HARTINGTON — Curtis Mork lives out every kid’s dream — getting paid to build with Legos.

Every summer, the Lego Guy travels around the Midwest to different libraries with large plastic tubs filled with his highly-detailed city buildings and a couple of his own building designs.

He made a stop at the Hartington Public Library last Friday to put on a Lego show for local kids. On several display tables he showed off his creations to the awe of the children. One table consisted of what looked like an entire downtown business district complete with a hotel, pet shop and even a pool hall.

Another table displayed Lego-fied mini figures of various pop culture icons including an Imperial Stormtrooper, Batman and Homer Simpson.

However, the objective of Mork’s show is not for children to just look at Lego creations, but to create their own.

