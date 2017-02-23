LINCOLN — Hours of debate Monday preceded final approval of state budget reductions, the first step toward offsetting an almost $900 mullion anticipated budget shortfall by 2019.

LB22, introduced by Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, makes across-the-board budget cuts for state agencies.

The bill passed 42-3 after a motion to cease debate on the bill was adopted 43-1. The bill, presented on emergency status in order to expedite adjustments proposed for the state budget ending June 30, took effect immediately.

Senators also voted 45-0 to pass a bill delaying the deadline for certifying state school aid from March 1, 2017, to June 1, 2017. LB 119, introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, would allow the Legislature to make adjustments as it works to address the state’s budget shortfall.

Two bills proposed for financial and tax restructuring were met with waves of opposition Wednesday. LB 468 and 452, introduced by Omaha Sens. Bob Krist and Brett Lindstrom, respectively, drew overwhelming opposition.

