HARTINGTON — Mike Lammers, a Hartington resident, has stepped in as the Interim Manager for Cedar-Knox Public Power District.

Lammers is covering the position that had been held by Daniel Leise, who was killed in an Aug. 7 accident.

The CKPPD Board of Directors had made the decision in a special meeting called to appoint an interim manager.

At the end of a six-month probationary period a final decision will be made as to who will be the permanent Cedar-Knox manager, according to Rich Erwin, President of the Board of Directors.

