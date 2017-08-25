HARTINGTON — John Thelen was back in Cedar County Court last week.

A controversy between Thelen and Cedar County officials over a fence in the right-of-way has been going on for close to four years.

Thelen, who lives north of Randolph, received numerous verbal warnings and legal notices stating a fence cannot be in the right-of-way. The fence was pulled out of the ditch by county officials several times and Thelen continued to put the fence back.

Thelen faced Judge Douglas Luebe Aug. 16 to be sentenced for charges filed against him.

Ed Matney, Special Prosecutor for the State, asked for the maximum fine of $100 on each of the three counts and restitution

