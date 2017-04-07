HARTINGTON — A Hartington resident has a special talent for taking an old piece of metal and turning it into a piece of art.

Jerry Cooper has a collection of close to 14 knives, daggers and swords that he made from old springs from a car or old metal files. One sword is close to three feet long. He wanted to make something a little different so he has also made a couple of corn knives.

Cooper, who does a lot of the work out in his garage, made his first knife close to 30 years ago.

“I like knives and I thought I would just make one instead of buying it,” he said. “I used an old file to make the first knife. Then I started making them from the leaf springs on the rear axles of a car. The metal is super hard. I figured it would make a good knife.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.