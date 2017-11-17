HARTINGTON — Defending the Constitution is not always easy, but incredibly important to the success of American Democracy, a Veterans Day speaker told local students here Monday.

With Veterans Day falling on a Saturday this year, Hartington-Newcastle and Cedar Catholic celebrated the holiday on Monday with an assembly to end the school day.

Duane Hoesing was the keynote speaker at the event. He addressed some current event issues he knew the students would relate to.

Hoesing spent part of his speech addressing the recent national controversy that has surrounded the NFL with players kneeling during the national anthem. Hoesing gave a heartfelt statement regarding the subject.

“I was recently asked by someone ‘how do you feel about that as a veteran?’ My answer is simple,” said Hoesing. “When you join the service you take an oath and part of that oath is to defend the Constitution of the United States. We all know that part of that Constitution is the first amendment which gives us freedom of speech. They say that taking a knee is a form of that. I just hope that these guys realize that they have this freedom because tens of thousands of men and women have fought for those freedoms over the years.”

Hoesing then followed that statement with a personal story of a soldier that served in Vietnam with him. Hoesing’s friend did not survive the war, and Hoesing kept his promise of traveling to see his comrades family.

