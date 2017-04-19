HARTINGTON — Visitors at the Hartington Library had a chance to sit in the garden and listen to John Neihardt, a well-known Nebraska author, and his wife, Mona, share memories of their lives. It was apparent the two shared a deep love for one another.

The living history program the evening of April 11 was through Humanities Nebraska and Friends of the Library.

Brad Kellogg, Wakefield, portrayed John Neihardt, a published author at the age of 19 who became Nebraska’s Poet Laureate at 40. Raija Weiershauser, South Sioux City, appeared as his wife, Mona Neihardt.

Kellogg, as John Neihardt, typed on an old Royal typewriter and held his cane as he visited with his wife. John was always remembered as “the man with a head of wild hair.”

Weiershauser had on a wide-brimmed hat just like one of the many hats Mona loved to wear. Two antique hat pins helped secure the hat to her hair. Weiershauser as Mona worked on one of her sculptures as they sat at a table in their beautiful garden.

