HARTINGTON — An invitation is being issued to a 150th Birthday Party for the great State of Nebraska, which will be held June 4.

What better place to hold the birthday bash than at the Cedar County Historical Museum that includes historical treasurers from across the county.

The celebration, which will be held at the Hartington location June 4, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., will offer free hot dogs, chips, birthday cake and refreshments. The event is sponsored by the Cedar County Historical Society and the Hartington Chamber of Commerce. A number of the volunteers who will be helping at the celebration will be dressed in period clothing.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Museum, which offers a wealth of knowledge, taking one back to the early days of Cedar County. People who settled in the different communities across the county are brought to life through the many exhibits, which include wedding dresses, baptismal gowns, furniture, memorabilia, photographs and news accounts, along with a log cabin dating back to 1869.

