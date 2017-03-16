COLERIDGE — Elroy Hefner, Coleridge, has been honored for his work with the American Legion. Hefner, a member of the American Legion Post 114 was presented a Certifi cate for 70 Continuous Years as an American Legion Member.

Commander Paul Wemhoff made the presentation on Monday evening, March 6.

Hefner was praised for his personal loyalty to the American Legion. The Certifi cate expressed grateful appreciation for Hefner’s faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of the American Legion.

Hefner has been very active in the American Legion during the past 70 years. He has served in every offi ce of the organization which included being a Commander of Post 114.

