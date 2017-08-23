HARTINGTON — The fall enrollment for the 2017-18 school year for two schools in Cedar County is up from the previous year while three schools show a decrease in numbers from the 2016-17 school year.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School has the highest number of pre-K-12 students in the county this year with 481 students.

The number is up from last year by 54 students.

Wynot Public School also shows an increase in student numbers this year.

Wynot has a total of 188 students in Pre-school through grade 12, which is up by 16 students from the previous year.

