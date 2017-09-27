Hartington — Hartington is one of 13 rural communities nationwide to be honored with the title Smart Rural Community by the Rural Broadband Association.

The award was handed out at a gathering in Philadelphia of more than 1,000 leaders of rural telecommunications providers hosted by NTCA.

This award cites Hartelco’s advanced communications services and collaboration with local leaders in agriculture, health care, public safety, economic development and education as keys to its success.

Hartelco General Manager Mike Becker said the local company was honored with an award for deploying advanced technologies and leveraging those technologies to enable innovation in the areas of economic development and commerce, education, enhanced health care, government services, security and energy use.

