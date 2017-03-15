HARTINGTON — The Hartington City Council approved a 13-year agreement extension with NPPD that will extend to the year 2032. Hartington was going to have the ability to option out of the contract in 2019 but unanimously decided to continue the agreement.

2017 will mark the fourth year without a price increase from NPPD. This is happening while the electric company is also pursuing new technology investments such as using more LED lights with street lamps and working with a contractor to offer solar energy to interested communities.

Some street lamps in Hartington have already been replaced with LED bulbs and that saves the city money. The old light bulbs were 150 watts, and needed to be replaced every five years or so. The new LED bulbs are 50 watts, have a 10 year warranty, and are expected to last up to 20 years.

