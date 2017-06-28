HARTINGTON — Just off the highway running through Hartington sits a family business like no other in town.

Situated in a semi-truck trailer, rows of merchandise burst with colors that contrast with the trailer’s white walls.

The trailer is the result of an idea Trent Becker had 11 years ago when he found a way to combine running a local business with bringing his family together.

Every summer from June 24-July 4, Becker and his family set up a fireworks display trailer just off Highway 57.

Before he opened the stand, Hartington city law prohibited the sale of fireworks within city limits. Citizens often had to drive to Yankton, S.D., to purchase fireworks, requiring them to carry them over the Nebraska state border.

On top of the inconvenience, bringing some fireworks across the border is also illegal. Becker figured the city was missing out on the sales tax of a lucrative business and appealed to the Hartington city council in 2006 to see if the city by-laws could be changed.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.