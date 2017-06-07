LINCOLN — Two former Cedar County News photo interns recently won the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism grand prize alongside 10 other University of Nebraska-Lincoln students for their work on the Wounds of Whiteclay reporting project.

It’s the first time a college class has won the award, which is open to all national media outlets.

The online multimedia project highlighted the rampant alcohol abuse issues in Whiteclay, a small Nebraska town on the northern edge of Nebraska with a population of less than a dozen people. Due to sharing a border with the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, the town’s four beer stores collectively sell 3.5 million cans of beer per year.

Calla Kessler and Amber Baesler both worked for Cedar County News during the summer after their freshman year in college, both were recommended by UNL photography professor Bruce Thorson.

