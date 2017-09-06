COLERIDGE — A buckskin horse standing along a resident’s driveway in Coleridge has been getting a lot of attention.

The life-size wooden horse, that measures close to 74 in. to the top of its ear, is the creation of Coleridge resident Greg Dunn.

Constructing a life-size horse had just seemed like the obvious thing to do for Dunn, who has a history of working with wood.

“I had the cart and I thought I needed a horse. I couldn’t find anything I really liked,” Dunn said.

The cart to which the horse is now harnessed had been sitting outside toward the back of Dunn’s residence.

“Someone saw it and they told me I needed a horse for my cart,” Dunn said. “So I built one.”

Several friends stepped in and helped Dunn with the construction of the life-size horse.

Dunn had originally got the cart from Cammie Metheny who had found it in a barn. Dunn liked the horse and had traded it for some labor he was doing for Metheny.

