HARTINGTON — The “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial made a definite impact on the many visitors who took time to view the photo memorial at last week’s Cedar County Fair.

A table, which included additional photos of the men and women who had made the ultimate sacrafice, had been placed by the large display of photos of fallen Nebraska warriors.

A book where visitors could leave a note and a box of tissues had also been placed on the table.

A number of visitors reached for a tissue after they viewed the photos and read the notes that had been left by family members and friends.

