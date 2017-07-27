HARTINGTON — An inspiring memorial – “Remembering Our Fallen” – was on display at the Cedar County Fair this past week.

“Remembering Our Fallen” is a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Nebraskans, killed in the “the war of terror” while wearing our country’s uniforms in a war zone.

The memorial includes military and personal photos of each of Nebraska’s Fallen who had volunteered to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

These men and women had grown up with reminders and memories of Sept. 11, 2001, a defining moment for people in the United States.

Many of the those serving in the military have endured multiple deployments. Most of them return home – some do not.

“Remembering Our Fallen” was created to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The legacy of the memorial is that these men and women will never be forgotten and their names will be remembered and spoken.

“We must remember these American Heros and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom,” said Bill Williams, co-creator of the memorial. “While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living – to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price that is being paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”

The “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial has been traveling across the state and has been displayed at several locations.

The Cedar County Ag Society financially sponsored the memorial in order to bring it to the Cedar County Fair.

The memorial for Nebraska’s Fallen along with “Remember Our Fallen” memorials for 18 other states represents 60 percent of the country’s men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

The memorials have been created by Patriotic Productions, a non-profit organization headquartered in Omaha, who has a goal to complete a national traveling memorial that will include all of our country’s men and women who have “Fallen” from the “war on terror.”

The “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial included a photo of Michael Scusa, a 22 year-old from Crete, who was killed in an insurgent attack in Afghanistan in October 2009. Alongside the photo of Scusa as a soldier was another photo of him as a young child. A note written by his mother, attached to the display, said “My heart has a part that is missing. I am sorry that I cry every day; I know you don’t want me to cry.”

The note ended with the words “You are my baby and always will be.”

A Lincoln man, Patrick Hamburger, 30, was killed when his helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan in August 2011. The photos included one of Patrick wearing his camouflage military clothing and two pictures of Hamburger holding his daughter in his arms.

Robert J. Yllescas, a 25-year-old from Osceolo, was killed by an explosion Dec. 1, 2008, in Afghanistan.

A note from his child said, “We all miss you but I still love you daddy. We love and miss you lots.”

His two sisters and a brother wrote “We miss you, Rob, and think of you every day.”

Hunter H.D. Hogan, York, was killed in combat in Afghanistan in June 2012. Hogan, dressed in his camouflage military clothing, was holding a military weapon in his hands in the photo that was one display. A poem “My Boy is Home” was attached to the photo.

Combat boots were placed beneath the American flag and a State of Nebraska flag. The words, “Stand down young warriors, your mission is complete” was on the sign above the boots.

A t-shirt with the words “Heros don’t wear capes, they wear dog tags” was hanging on the display.