HARTINGTON — A new pickup will soon be in place for District three, which is under Commissioner Dave McGregor’s District.

Two bids were submitted. The lower bid in the amount of $30,299 from Pearson Motors was accepted.

The pickup that is currently being used by McGregor will be made available for the HighwaySuperintendent, Weed Supt. and the County Assessor’s Office for appraisal work.

“They will share the pickup,” McGregor said.

The pickup currently being used by those three county offices will be utilized by Gerry Thoene who is the Sign Tech for the county.

Board members placed their approval on two building permits that were presented by Zoning Administrator Dave Sudbeck.

Morris Koch will be tearing some buildings down and building a woodworking shop south of St. James.

The County also gave its approval to Gary Woockman’s permit for a grain bin that will be located approximately seven miles southwest of Fordyce.

“It will be 200 feet off of the road,” Sudbeck said.

Sudbeck said the Planning and Zoning Board had recently met but there had not been enough for a quorum.

Action that needed to be taken on one of the permits, involves procedures that are necessary in order to obtain a salvage permit from the state, Sudbeck said.

“It needs to be done, but it isn’t urgent,” Sudbeck said.

In other action board members approved a Special Designated License for St. John’s Church in Fordyce for a fish fry on Friday, March 3.

McGregor, who represents Cedar County on the board for Northeast Nebraska District Agency on Aging, had recently attended a meeting.

McGregor reported there will be a cut in Federal funding for the Agency which covers 22 counties.

“They will see a cut in funding just like everyone else,” McGregor said.

The staff at NENAAA will receive a two percent pay raise, which is $211 increase, according to McGregor. The staff also receives health insurance.

There are 31 employees. Eight of the staff are Registered Nurses, he said.

The Area Agency on Aging supports and offers a variety of services to help older adults stay in their homes and be as independent as possible.

Registered nurses and social workers, who are on staff, can go to the home of an older adult and do an assessment on the individuals needs.

The Area Agency on Aging also contracts with the local senior centers for meals.

For information on senior care services available in Northeast Nebraska, people can call (800) 672-8368.

Clerk of District Court Janet Wiechelman talked to board members about LB 544, a legislative proposal that will be heard during the 2017 session.

Wiechelman will testify at the hearing held Feb. 1, in Lincoln.

A study had been done on steps that could be taken to transfer the duties of the Clerk of District Court to the Supreme Court Offices, according to Wiechelman.

The Clerk of District Court is the only level in the court system that is an elected official. If a vacancy, due to a death or resignation, or if the Clerk of District Court does not file for re-election by Feb. 15 of the election year, the County Board may vote to eliminate the Clerk of District Court prior to March 1 of the election year.

If those steps are taken the employees in the Clerk of District Court office will become state employees.

The duties of the Clerk of District Court could be transferred to the Clerk Magistrate.

“With this bill the decisions would be made county by county,” Wiechelman said.

The county would not longer have to pay the salary for the Clerk of District Court although the county would still be responsible for the costs involved in the office.

The county would no longer receive the fees that are currently being collected by the office.

