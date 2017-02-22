HARTINGTON — The one and six year road plans for the county were presented and approved last week by Cedar County Commissioners.

Road Supt. Carla Schmidt presented a plan that includes 22 projects on the one-year portion of the plan, and 18 more over the next five years.

The plan is just a guideline and not a requirement, Commissioners were told.

The 22 projects in the One-Year plan is more than usual because money from state and federal grants that the county has been applying to for the past few years now needs to be spent in order for the county to continue to receive that money.

Schmidt also talked to the board about a minimum maintenance road that needs to be reclassified due to a Crofton bus route. It has apparently been an issue to reach stops on that road after snow storms since it is not a priority for plows.

Commissioners gave their unanimous approval to upgrade 556 Avenue between 895 and 896 Roads to a local road, giving it priority for plowing after storms.

