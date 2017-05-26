HARTINGTON — The Hartington City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve three building permits, including the addition of an upper deck and a sidewalk fence in front of the Globe building on East Main Street and North Broadway Avenue.

Hartington veterinarians, Ben and Erin Schroeder, currently own the Globe and will build the deck on the north side of the building as an addition to their top-floor living space. The fence on the south sidewalk will act as security for the building’s first-floor windows. The council also agreed the fence would add to the building’s exterior appeal.

The Schroeders have also recently purchased two buildings east of the Globe to repurpose.

Erin Schroeder said the buildings are conjoined together, and she and her husband are currently in the process of turning them into a workshop.

