HARTINGTON — The First United Congregational Church of Christ in Hartington will mark a huge milestone this weekend.

On Sept. 24, 1917 was the first Sunday the Congregation gathered for worship service after the merger of four congregations.

The church will celebrate a century of service to the community with a special 9 a.m. church service here.

The Conference Minister for The Nebraska Conference of The United Church of Christ, The Rev. Mr. Roddy Dunkerson, will be delivering the sermon to commemorate the special occasion this Sunday. One hundred years to the day, the local church held its first services.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.