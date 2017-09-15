HARTINGTON — The Hartington City Council Monday approved a new $2.8 million budget.

The city will need $600,000 from taxpayers in order to fund that budget. This is $80,500 more than last year’s task request.

City Council member Deb Addison said the Council is pleased with the new budget.

”It’s always our goal to make progress and keep moving forward, but to keep taxes at a tolerable level,” she said.

Council President Gary Kruse agreed, adding that the city wants to keep taxes low, but also has to make sure they are providing enough funding for important city services.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.