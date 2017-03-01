HARTINGTON — The Hartington City Council Monday appointed three new members to the Park Board, and debated options for housing rehabilitation.

The Council gave its approval to placing Shelly Becker, Sandy Becker and Kaly Rutar on the Hartington Park Board.

They will replace Sue Reifenrath and Stacey Kuehn who tendered their letters of resignation earlier this month.

Hartington Park Board President Jessie Hochstein asked the Board for permission to expand the size of the board from five members to six members.

The Park Board now consists of: Hochstein, Tracy Baller, Darren Pick, Sandy Becker, Shelly Becker and Kaly Rutar.

At a meeting earlier this month, Hochstein said he believes the Park Board can get more accomplished if the Board is enlarged.

“She (Sue Reifenrath) put in a lot of hours at the pool,” he said. “We think we’re actually going to need two people to fill her spot.”

