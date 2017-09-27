HARTINGTON — Between 90 to 100 people gathered together Sunday morning at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hartington for a worship service and to celebrate the church’s 100th birthday.

The call to worship by the choir included a message from the song “For where love is, there is God.”

The hymn “Faith of our Fathers” explained how the church was formed 100 years ago in September of 1917.

Roddy Dunkerson, Nebraska’s Conference Minister for United Church of Christ, was the special speaker for the service. Dunkerson reminded those in attendance of some of the world events going on 100 years ago.

World War I was going on and a deadly flu epidemic was killing more people than any other illness in recorded history.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.