HARTINGTON — Christensen Well & Irrigation is expanding.

Christensen Well & Irrigation, which has been in business for close to 44 years, has purchased Salmon Well of Wakefield, an operation that has been in business for 102 years.

Through the years, the two businesses have enjoyed a friendly and cooperative relationship and have worked together many times in the past.

A purchase has been in the works for the past 10 years, said Casey Christensen, one of the owners of the Hartington business.

“There has been communication back and forth. Salmon Well is the same type of business. Our equipment is similar. Basically, we mirror one another,” Casey said. “The timing was just right for them and us. The papers for the transaction were signed on May 1.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.