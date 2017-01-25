HARTINGTON — Dave Chang loves his work.

Hartington’s Cobblestone Inn and Suites proved to be just the right spot for Chang, who has been the General Manger for the hotel the past three years.

This past year included some proud moments for Chang and the owners of the hotel.

Chang earned the 2016 “General Manager of the Year Award” and also brought home the 2016 “Top Ten Hotel Guest Experience Award” for Cobblestone Inn and Suites, Hartington.

Chang received the awards at a Conference he attended in Omaha in November.

“I was up for two awards and I got two,” he said.

As “General Manager of the Year,” Chang was recognized for going above and beyond the guest’s expectations at Cobblestone Inn, Hartington.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.