HARTINGTON — Area business leaders gathered at Nissen Wines Saturday to celebrate the year behind, and look at common goals for the year ahead.

Chamber of Commerce President Karma Schulte used her time at the podium to thank everyone for their volunteer efforts.

She also noted several big events the Chamber took part in last year, including the annual Candlelight Christmas event and the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Schulte said Saturday’s banquet couldn’t have gone better.

“We had a fantastic 2017 annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Saturday night,” she said.

After the meal, catered by Merkel Catering, Chamber members held a brief business meeting, electd new officers and then closed out the meeting by socializing and listening to music from the night’s entertainment, “Mike and Jay,” from Yankton, S.D.

