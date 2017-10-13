TULSA, Okla. — The Cedar County News picked up several national awards here Friday.

Hartington’s local newspaper was one of only four Nebraska newspapers to be honored during the 131st annual convention of the National Newspaper Association.

The Association annually honors the best newspapers in the country in four circulation categories. The News competes in the 3,000-and-under circulation category.

Publishers Rob Dump and Peggy Year, along with cartoonist Wayne Stroot, all teamed up to earn first-place honors in the Freedom of Information category.

The award was part of the News’ effort to fight a University of Nebraska proposal to make all searches for University Presidents and Chancellors closed-door searches.

